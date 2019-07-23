Kashmir Council-EU welcomes Trump’s offer of mediating on Kashmir issue

BRUSSELS: Chairman Kashmir Council-EU Ali Raza Syed welcomed the offer of United States President Donald Trump to mediate between Pakistan and India on the longstanding issue of Kashmir.

As per details, during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House yesterday, President Trump said: “If I can help, I would love to be a mediator [on Kashmir dispute].”

He continued that, “I and Imran Khan, both are new leaders and Kashmir dispute can be resolved. We both can play a bigger role to resolve the Kashmir dispute. The resolution of Kashmir and Afghanistan issues will bring prosperity in the region. ”

The chairman of Kashmir Council-EU said the Kashmir dispute requires a resolution for a very long period of time.

He said the international community must play their part to seek a solution of the Kashmir issue.

“The Kashmir dispute should be resolved as per the resolutions of the United Nations,” Syed added.

