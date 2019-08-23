Kashmir crisis: FM Qureshi writes to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday wrote a letter to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, drawing her attention to the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The foreign minister in his letter highlighted in detail the context and consequences of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 05 August.

The letter iterates Pakistan’s deep concerns over human suffering, breach of the fundamental rights of Kashmiri people, and dire humanitarian situation that has arisen as a result of India’s enhanced draconian measures to implement its illegal actions.

The letter underscores that India’s actions constitute flagrant violations of the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions, international law, and India’s own solemn commitments.

He urged the world community, including the United Nations, to call upon India to rescind its unilateral actions, lift curfew and other draconian measures, and restore fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people.

The foreign minister’s letter is being shared with the UN Security Council and all members of the United Nations.

Comments

comments