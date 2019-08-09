Kashmir crisis: NA speaker reaches out to Malaysian, Turkish counterparts

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday telephoned his Turkish counterpart Mustafa Sentop and took him into confidence over the worsening situation in India Occupied Kashmir following revocation of the autonomous status of the region.

During the telephonic conversation, he said the entire nation is indebted to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on condemning Indian steps in occupied Kashmir. He said the true face of India has been fully exposed now.

The NA speaker apprised his Turkish counterpart that the Modi government has started the plan of making Kashmir a colony of India by revoking the special status of the region.

He said Pakistan wants to raise the issue of Indian dishonesty at all international parliamentary forums.

He demanded his Turkish counterpart to include Kashmir issue in next five nation speakers’ conference to be held in Turkey.

The NA speaker also made a telephonic contact with his Malaysian counterpart Mohammad Arif Yusof and apprised him of the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir in the wake of revocation of Articles 35-A and 370 by the Indian government.

Qaiser said this cruel Indian step is a new assault on the rights of besieged people of Kashmir.

He informed his Malaysian counterpart that the articles had been included by founders of India in the constitution as part of commitment to UNSC resolutions on peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute.

He said the people of the held valley are protesting against this cruel act.

He added curfew has been imposed in Kashmir and governor rule enacted after suspending the legislative assembly.

