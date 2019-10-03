Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will observe ‘Kashmir Day’ tomorrow (Friday) and on October 11 throughout the country to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan gave formal approval to this effect, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to a notification issued by the interior ministry, public rallies will be organized across Pakistan to express solidarity with Kashmiris and share feelings with the people of Occupied Kashmir under the theme “Justice for People of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

In addition, “Human Chain” will be formed in federal, provincial capitals, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan in solidarity with the people of Kashmir, who are under siege for about two months.

Earlier on August 30, the whole nation had observed Kashmir Hour to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kashmir Solidarity Hour had been commenced from 12:00, which lasted till 12:30. The hour started with sirens sound all across the country and national anthem of Pakistan was played followed by the national anthem of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In occupied Kashmir, normal life in tatters on 60th successive day, today, with heavy military deployment, restrictions and communications blockade.

Restrictions have virtually made it impossible for both shopkeepers and customers to access markets and students and teachers to educational institutions amid public transport being off the road.

