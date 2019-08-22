Kashmir dispute can be a nuclear flashpoint in South Asia: Shehryar Afridi  

ROME: Minister of State for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi on Thursday warned that Kashmir dispute could be a nuclear flashpoint in South Asia, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said this while addressing Pakistani Community in Italy where a large number of Pakistani expatriates joined a reception to mark the Independence Day celebrations and Kashmir solidarity day.

Afridi said that India was conspiring to stage a false flag operation near line of control (LoC) in order to shift the world focus from state terrorism by its forces in Occupied Kashmir.

Earlier on August 17, Director General Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor had called Kashmir a ‘nuclear flashpoint’ and had urged the world to pay attention to the pressing issue.

Addressing a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the DG ISPR had rejected the impression that Pakistan was provoking tensions on the Line of Control (LoC). He had said Pakistan will never take any such step that would bring damage to the Kashmir cause.

“India is increasing tensions on LoC, and “[a] Pulwama like drama can be expected again from India,” he had stated.

