Kashmir dispute can destroy South Asia’s peace: Hurriyat leadership

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective through democratic means to avert a big catastrophe in the South Asian region.

The APHC in a statement issued after its meeting in Srinagar strongly condemned India’s suppression of Kashmiris’ genuine struggle for freedom through brutal military means, Kashmir Medis Service reported.

The APHC warned that the policy of keeping the issue in a cold storage had all the potential to destroy the entire South Asian region. The statement expressed grave concern over the deteriorating health condition of APHC Chairman Syed Ali Gilani and appealed people to pray for his speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Indian forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kreeri area of Baramulla district, today. The operation was jointly launched by Indian Army’s 52 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group and Central Reserve Police Force. The troops seized all entry and exit points of the area and started a door-to-door search operation.

Indian police filed a case against six Kashmiri youth for their role in the freedom movement. The youth include Tanveer Laway, Shahnawaz Butt, Imtiyaz Butt, Gulzar Wani and Azad Wani.

The High Court of occupied Kashmir has overturned the draconian law, Public Safety Act against a man, Sartaj Ahmad Dar, booked under the act in February, this year. Citing lacunas in the case, Justice Rashid Ali Dar remarked that the detaining authority had not applied mind in passing the order against Sartaj, a resident of Kulgam district.

Comments

comments