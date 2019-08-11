Kashmir is not India’s internal matter, says Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Sunday said that Kashmir was not the internal matter of India, ARY News reported.

Taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter, Zartaj Gul said that Pakistan will go to any extent to support Kashmiri people in their just struggle for self-determination.

Kashmir is NOT India’s internal matter. It has violated sundry UN Resolutions through changing the status arbitrarily Pakistan can and will go to any lengths to stop this regressive inhuman fascist Modi regime. 14 million souls have been put under curfew by the shady RSS bigots. — Zartaj Gul Wazir (@zartajgulwazir) August 11, 2019

She said, “14 million people were put under curfew in occupied Kashmir by RSS bigots.” The minister said that India violated international laws by revoking Kashmir of its special status through a presidential decree.

Earlier on August 6, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said Pakistan Army firmly stood by the Kashmiris in their struggle for the right of self-determination till the very end.

We were prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfill our obligations in this regard”, COAS had affirmed.

The Corps Commanders Conference was held in the General Headquarters (GHQ) to discuss the Kashmir situation after the Modi government revoked special status of Indian occupied Kashmir.

The military’s top brass fully supported the Government’s rejection of Indian actions regarding Kashmir.

