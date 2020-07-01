Barbarism has reached its peak in IOK, says FM Qureshi over Bashir Ahmed’s killing

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that barbarism has reached its peak in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) today when a maternal grandfather, Bashir Ahmed, was killed before a three-year-old child at the hands of Indian forces, ARY NEWS reported.

“This is the peak of cruelty,” the foreign minister said while terming it a heart-wrenching incident and blamed India for carrying out extra-judicial killings in the occupied territory.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he has apprised the European Union regarding the ongoing situation in the occupied Kashmir. “They should take notice of this incident and overall situation,” he said adding that Pakistan has raised injustices with the Kashmiris at every platform.

He said that today’s killing of an innocent aged man-grandfather- comes under the extrajudicial killing and Pakistan would raise it at every platform.

“They [India] are trying to hide their crimes in occupied Kashmir,” he said adding that internet services have been snapped in the area while international media was also not allowed to visit the valley.

How long international human rights organizations will remain silent over these injustices? he asked and demanded them to raise their voice over today’s incident.

Raising voice for Kashmiris is now an obligation on every human being, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that hundreds of people in India-Occupied Kashmir staged protests on Wednesday after Indian forces killed a man during what they termed an attack.

The family of deceased Bashir Ahmed Khan alleged that he was dragged out of his car and shot dead by Indian paramilitary troopers.

His three-year-old grandson, who was travelling with him, was later pictured sitting on his chest.

“Locals said that he (Khan) was brought out of his car and shot dead by the forces,” Farooq Ahmed, a nephew of the dead man told AFP.

