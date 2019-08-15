Govt fully active to apprise international community about Kashmir issue: Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam said that plebiscite is the only solution to Kashmir issue, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“Indian cannot crush the will of Kashmiris by deploying 9000 troops in IoK, he said while addressing media in Islamabad.

He said that time has come that world must decide to listen to the human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

Read More: Indian Independence Day being observed as ‘Black Day’

“India is an irresponsible country that openly defies international canons of justice,” he added.

Chairman Kashmir Committee said Kashmiris have been besieged by lockdown and curfew in the held territory, adding that India wants to break the spirits and morale of Kashmiris in order to fulfill its ambitions in Kashmir.

Syed Fakhar Imam said the government is fully active to apprise the international world about the situation in Kashmir and Prime Minister Imran Khan has called himself as the ambassador of Kashmiris.

He said the martyrdom of Burhan Wani instilled a new spirit in the existing freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

Comments

comments