Kashmir issue can only be resolved under UNSC resolutions: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Friday said that Kashmir issue could only be resolved under the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, FM Qureshi said that the UNSC emergency meeting on Kashmir nullified Indian claims that Kashmir was its internal matter and added that the meeting was a proof that the world considered it as an international issue.

The foreign minister said that UNSC held a meeting in New York to discuss deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir on Pakistan’s request within 72 hours.

He said that the UNSC members rejected Indian pleas to stop the emergency meeting to discuss the situation in occupied Kashmir. FM Qureshi said that Indian government made its all-out efforts to hide Kashmir issue from the world.

He said that India cut occupied Kashmir from rest of the world and added that curfew and communication blackout continued on the 12th consecutive day in the held valley.

Facilitating the nation, FM Qureshi termed the day ‘historical’ as the UNSC took up Kashmir issue today after a span of 50 years.

He said that the UNSC meeting discussed the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir in the wake of Indian move to change the status of the held territory.

On the occasion, FM Qureshi said, “Pakistan will continue moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their struggling for right to self-determination.”

The foreign minister said, “A consultative meeting has been convened at Foreign Office in Islamabad tomorrow (August 17) to discuss further building blocks after this session.” He said representatives of different national institutions will participate in the meeting.

