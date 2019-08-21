Kashmir issue a grave threat to global peace, Foreign Office spokesperson briefs Senate panel

ISLAMABAD: India wishes to stage a Pulwama-like incident to divert attention from its atrocities in held Kashmir, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal briefed the Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan on Wednesday.

He said the government is evaluating all possibilities to raise India’s abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status at every international forum.

Dr Faisal said the Kashmir dispute has become a grave threat to peace in the entire world.

He said the world is being sensitized over the situation in Kashmir.

The spokesperson said the government is engaging the global community over the issue.

He added Pakistan’s foreign missions are playing an active role to expose Indian aggression abroad.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has decided to approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the Kashmir issue.

“Pakistan has decided to approach ICJ over IoK issue after considering all legal aspects,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said yesterday while exclusively talking to ARY News.

