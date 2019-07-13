Kashmir Martyrs’ Day being observed today

SRINAGAR/MUZAFFARABAD: Kashmir Martyrs’ Day is being observed on Saturday (today) on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC ) and across the globe, Radio Pakistan reported.

The main purpose of the observance of this day is to reaffirm the pledge to continue the mission of martyrs till the achievement of inalienable right to self-determination.

On the 13th of July 1931, the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 Kashmiris, one after the other, outside Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked Kashmiri people to defy the Dogra rule.

The day is marked by the complete shutdown and a march towards Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar where martyrs of 1931 are buried.

Call for the shutdown and march has also been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities placed the Chairman Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under house arrest, today, while the All Parties Hurriyat Chairman Syed Ali Gilani has already been under house detention since 2010.

The authorities also imposed restrictions in various parts of downtown Srinagar, today, by deploying Indian troops and police personnel in strength to forestall the march.

