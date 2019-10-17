Held Kashmir: Military siege, communications curbs continue on 74th day

SRINAGAR: Military siege and communications lockdown in the Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of the Jammu region continue on 74th successive day, Thursday.

Kashmir Media Service reported that main business activities continued to remain suspended and public transport off the road even as the authorities have lifted restrictions and partially restored postpaid mobile phone services.

Similarly, rail service from Banihal to Baramulla is also suspended and attendance of employees in offices is thin while students continue to abstain from classes at all educational institutions.

Many believe that the continued shutdown is due to popular anger at India’s Aug 5 unilateral action, comparing it to a campaign of civil disobedience.

Observers say the mood in the valley continues to remain sullen and defiant, adding there is certain spontaneity with the way people have reacted. They maintain there is a lot of resentment, a sense of humiliation at the way things have been done and people have been completely disconnected from the world and each other as well.

