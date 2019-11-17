Mayor Karachi inaugurates ‘Kashmir Point’ at Safari Park

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar on Sunday inaugurated the newly built ‘Kashmir Point’ at Karachi’s Safari Park, ARY News reported.

Inaugurating ceremony Waseem Akhtar said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is providing recreational spots to Karachiites.

He said the main purpose for making ‘Kashmir Point’ at the public park is to show solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The Kashmir Point lake is spread over a 4-acre area where water cascades down a 210-feet high mountain into the lake.

Earlier on November 14, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said the citizens were given a beautiful gift as over 12-acre portion of the Jheel Park has been renovated with a cost of Rs30million.

The remaining five-acre piece of land will be used for children play-land.

Despite having limited resources KMC removed the encroachments from Kidney Hill Park, Bagh Ibne Qasim and Jheel Park and made beautiful parks there, more such parks are being developed in the city.

