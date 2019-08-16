Massive protests erupt in IoK against revocation of special status

SRINAGAR: A large number of people defying stringent restrictions took to the streets on Friday in Srinagar and other places of the IoK to protest against the Indian government’s decision to abrogate the special status of Occupied Kashmir.

Protests erupted today soon after Friday prayers against the revocation of Article 370. The protesters including young and old were chanting slogans against India and in favour of freedom.

They marched along the lanes of Srinagar and other areas, carrying black ﬂags — signifying grief — and placards with slogans including “Go India, go back”, “We want freedom”, “Stop Genocide in Kashmir, Wake Up World.”

Police fired tear gas and pellet-firing shotguns to disperse residents who tried to march down the main road in the main city of Srinagar after Friday prayers.

Indian forces erected steep barricades and used concertina wires to block roads. No big gatherings were allowed in the valley and most mosques were shut for the second consecutive Friday.

Occupied Kashmir has been under unprecedented lockdown since August 5 with all the communication networks remaining inaccessible. Thousands of Indian forces have been deployed all across the territory to prevent anti-India demonstrations in the aftermath of the revocation of the special status to Occupied Kashmir.

