Kashmir issue: Massive protest outside India High Commission in London

LONDON: A massive demonstration is organized outside Indian High Commission in London on Thursday to protest against the Modi government’s atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

As per details, Pakistanis and Kashmiris all across the globe are observing black day today on the independence day of India.

In the protest outside Indian High Commission, people from different areas of Britain, including Sikh and Turkish communities, have gathered to denounce the Indian move of scrapping Article 370 in occupied Kashmir.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas matter Zulfi Bukhari, Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad and Member of UK Parliament Nazir Ahmed will address the gathering of protesters.

A heavy contingent of police has been deployed in the area.

A day earlier, the British Pakistani and Kashmiri community held another huge demonstration outside British Parliament London to highlight the sufferings of their Kashmiris brothers in the occupied valley.

The rally was attended by Pakistani diaspora belonging to all walks of life including men, women and children in large number.

The participants raised anti-India, anti-Modi and pro-freedom slogans. They were carrying Pakistani and Azad Kashmir flags and chanted slogans demanding freedom for Kashmir from Indian authorities.

