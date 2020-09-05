Kashmir issue to remain on agenda of UNSC: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday said that Kashmir issue will remain on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) until Kashmiris are granted their inherent right to self-determination through a free impartial plebiscite, ARY News reported.

In his tweets, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Jammu and Kashmir dispute is one of the oldest items on the UNSC agenda.

“India-Pakistan Question”is one of the oldest items on UNSC agenda. The Question remains on the agenda since India has never implemented UNSC Resolutions on J&K dispute. India continues to deny Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination enshrined in UNSC Resolutions.1/2 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) September 5, 2020

He said that India continues to deny Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination enshrined in UNSC resolutions.

Earlier on August 24, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reiterated that solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was essential for peace in South Asia.

He had expressed these views while talking to the Inter-Parliamentary Union President Gabriela Cuevas Barron who called on him in Islamabad.

The prime minister had apprised Gabriela Cuevas of challenges faced by the health sector due to Covid-19 pandemic.

