Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Kashmir Scandinavian Council welcomes PM Khan’s address to UNGA

Kashmir Scandinavian Council, UNGA, United Nations General Assembly, PM Imran Khan, Kashmir, Occupied Kashmir

Kashmir Scandinavian Council welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s historical address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), saying the landmark speech had opened up new avenues and opportunities for pro-Kashmir lobbying groups.

In a statement on Sunday, the organization appreciated Imran Khan for highlighting the plight of besieged Kashmiris in a bold and impressive manner besides exposing the Modi-led fascist regime’s racist ideology, Radio Pakistan reported.

Read More: Pakistan will lend support to people of Kashmir, come what may: PM Khan

The Council’s Executive Director Sardar Ali Shahnawaz Khan said the Prime Minister’s speech has paved the way for Kashmiri diaspora community to present Kashmir case more effectively at international level.

He expressed the hope that the world will shun its policy of indifference towards Kashmir and play its much-needed role to settle the lingering dispute of Kashmir which is the major cause of tension and rights violations.

Read More: Protesters in England chant, raise slogans against Indian atrocities in Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan landed in the federal capital Islamabad after concluding his successful visit to the United States where he delivered a historical speech in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27.

Upon his arrival at the Islamabad airport, PM Imran Khan received a warm welcome from federal ministers, cabinet members, other legislators, central leaders of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and a large number of PTI activists crowded to meet him.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Teen boy, 60 year old woman martyred by Indian forces in cross border firing

Pakistan

‘Govt, opposition united like a rock on Kashmir issue’: Shehbaz Sharif    

Pakistan

Bilawal unhappy with PM Khan’s US trip

Pakistan

National Assembly session in Islamabad tomorrow to reflect on US trip


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close