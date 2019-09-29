Kashmir Scandinavian Council welcomes PM Khan’s address to UNGA

Kashmir Scandinavian Council welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s historical address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), saying the landmark speech had opened up new avenues and opportunities for pro-Kashmir lobbying groups.

In a statement on Sunday, the organization appreciated Imran Khan for highlighting the plight of besieged Kashmiris in a bold and impressive manner besides exposing the Modi-led fascist regime’s racist ideology, Radio Pakistan reported.

Read More: Pakistan will lend support to people of Kashmir, come what may: PM Khan

The Council’s Executive Director Sardar Ali Shahnawaz Khan said the Prime Minister’s speech has paved the way for Kashmiri diaspora community to present Kashmir case more effectively at international level.

He expressed the hope that the world will shun its policy of indifference towards Kashmir and play its much-needed role to settle the lingering dispute of Kashmir which is the major cause of tension and rights violations.

Read More: Protesters in England chant, raise slogans against Indian atrocities in Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan landed in the federal capital Islamabad after concluding his successful visit to the United States where he delivered a historical speech in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27.

Upon his arrival at the Islamabad airport, PM Imran Khan received a warm welcome from federal ministers, cabinet members, other legislators, central leaders of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and a large number of PTI activists crowded to meet him.

Comments

comments