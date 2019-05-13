Kashmir observes shutdown against rape of 3-year old girl

SRINAGAR: Indian occupied Kashmir is observing the shutdown in several parts of Srinagar, on Monday, against the rape of a three-year-old girl in Sumbal area of Bandipore district.

Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported that shutdown call was given by the senior Hurriyat leader, Maulana Abbas Ansari. Shops and business establishments are closed in most parts of the city while many schools in Srinagar also are closed.

People also staged protests in Alamgari Bazaar and Saida Kadal areas of the city. The protesters are demanding action against the culprit who is in police custody.

Meanwhile, heavy deployment of the Indian forces has been made in Srinagar.

On the other hand, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of the two martyrs in Kulgam district, KMS reported.

Amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, multiple rounds of funeral prayers were held for Aadil Bashir Wani and Javaid Ahmad Butt to accommodate huge rush of people from Kulgam and adjoining areas.

Aadil Bashir Wani and Javaid Ahmad Butt were killed by the Indian forces during a cordon and search operation in Hend Sitapora area of Shopian district on Sunday morning.

