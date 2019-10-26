Occupied Kashmir under siege for 83rd consecutive day: AJK PM  

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has regretted that Indian Prime Minister has not only unleashed a new wave of terror in occupied Kashmir but also targeting civilian at the line of control.

Addressing a news conference in Muzaffarabad on Saturday, Farooq Haider said India was continuously violating cease-fire agreement.

He said occupied Kashmir was under siege for the past 83 days where unending curfew and lock down had put eight million people in severe trouble, Radio Pakistan reported.

Food, medicine and other essential commodities were in short supply, the premier added.

Speaking on the occasion, Farooq Haider appealed international community to use its influence and stop India further play havoc with lives of people and give access to human rights organizations for provision of relief.

Read More: Kashmir facing worst military siege from last 77 days: Sirajul Haq

Earlier on October 21, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq had said eight million Kashmiris were under continued military siege from last 77 days in occupied Kashmir.

This he had said while talking to news men after inquiring health of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his Islamabad’s residence.

Sirajul Haq had said Kashmir is passing through critical time in the history, India ruined 72-year struggle of Kashmiris by revoking its special status.

Comments

comments