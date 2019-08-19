Web Analytics
Kashmir situation: Opposition parties to meet today

ISLAMABAD: A multi-party conference (MPC) of political and religious parties, belonging to the Opposition, will be held on Monday (today) to discuss the recent crisis in Kashmir.

As per details, the MPC will be headed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at Islamabad today.

The Kashmir issue tops the agenda of the meeting.

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto will not attend the MPC.

The spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz said, owing to the backache, Shehbaz has been advised complete bed rest, thus he may not be able to attend the meeting of opposition parties.

Meanwhile, Bilawal had to go to Gilgit Baltistan today due to which he will bot participate in the MPC.

 

