Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Feb 5: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on February 5, to highlight the issue and express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

This he said during a meeting with a four-member delegation of Kashmiri leaders in Islamabad.

The minister said Pakistan will continue its political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris for achieving their right to self-determination.

Mr Qureshi said the human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir is further deteriorating with unabated use of force by India against civilians.

The FM said Pakistan’s view point on Kashmir issue has also been vindicated by the United Nations Human Rights Commissioner’s Report and other international reports on the matter.

He said Pakistan also reiterated its demand to the United Nations (UN) General Assembly President María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés during her recent visit to Islamabad that Jammu and Kashmir issue must be resolved under the relevant UN Security Council resolutions

The delegation thanked the foreign minister for raising the Kashmir issue at all the international forums including the United Nations to draw the attention of world nations towards this important issue.

