LAHORE: ARY News and Team SareAam led by anchorperson Iqrar Ul Hassan Syed organized the biggest event on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day titled ‘Kashmir Convention’ at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore to show solidarity with Kashmiri people, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A large number of people from different walks of life attended the event held at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore.

The participants’ carried placards, expressed solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir and chanted slogans against Indian forces’ brutalities against the Kashmiris.

“مٹا نہ سکو گے تم انکی آوازیں

بچہ بچہ پکارئے کشمیر ہمارا ہے”

کشمیر کے حق میں مینارِپاکستان کے ساۓ تلے ٹیم سرِعام کے جانبازوں کا یہ جمِغفیر کشمیر کی آزادی تک جہدوجہد کرتا رہیں گا۔۔۔

کشمیر بنے گا پاکستان!!@iqrarulhassan #SareAamKashmirConvention #KashmirBanegaPakistan pic.twitter.com/oNfIVLs7Xz — ARY News (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) August 14, 2019

کشمیر کی مائیں جان لیں کہ پاکستان میں بھی اُن کے بیٹے کشمیر کی آزادی کے لئے سرگرمِ عمل ہیں، آج وہ کشمیر کے لئے آواز بلند کر رہےہیں، ضرورت پڑی تو کشمیر پر اپنی جوانیاں بھی قربان کر دیں گے۔ مینارِپاکستان کے سائے تلے ٹیم سرِعام کے کشمیر کنونشن میں عہد۔۔#SareAamKashmirConvention pic.twitter.com/jaPDvDrW0Z — Iqrar ul Hassan Syed (@iqrarulhassan) August 14, 2019

The event also passed a resolution in solidarity with People of Kashmir at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore and vowed to continue the struggle for Kashmiris in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

کشمیر بنے گا پاکستان یہ صرف تحریک نہیں ہے ہر مسلمان کا جذبہ ہے مسلمان مر تو سکتا ہے لیکن کسی کے سامنے جھک نہیں سکتا ” سوائے اللہ کے ”

اور نہ ہی مرنے سے ڈرتا ہے۔

کشمیر بنے گا پاکستان@iqrarulhassan #SareAamKashmirConvention #PakistanStandsWithKashmir #KashmirBanegaPakistan pic.twitter.com/9jkrGFShOD — ARY News (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) August 14, 2019

The 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan is being celebrated as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ to express full support to Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

It must be noted that the government had announced to celebrate Independence Day to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir from the entire Pakistani nation, which has a unified voice in extending moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren.

