Solidarity with Kashmiris: ARY News, Team SareAam hold biggest event in Pakistan on Independence Day

Independence Day event

LAHORE: ARY News and Team SareAam led by anchorperson Iqrar Ul Hassan Syed organized the biggest event on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day titled ‘Kashmir Convention’ at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore to show solidarity with Kashmiri people, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A large number of people from different walks of life attended the event held at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore.

The participants’ carried placards, expressed solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir and chanted slogans against Indian forces’ brutalities against the Kashmiris.

The event also passed a resolution in solidarity with People of Kashmir at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore and vowed to continue the struggle for Kashmiris in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

The 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan is being celebrated as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ to express full support to Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

Read More: PM Khan terms Modi’s move in occupied Kashmir ‘strategic blunder’

It must be noted that the government had announced to celebrate Independence Day to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir from the entire Pakistani nation, which has a unified voice in extending moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren.

