Pakistan to observe ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ today

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Day will be observed today (Friday) to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), ARY News reported.

The day is being marked to expose the Indian blatant human rights violations in the occupied valley and draw the world attention to the plight of Kashmiri people.

According to a notification issued by the interior ministry on Wednesday, the day will be observed under the theme “Let us save the innocent children of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir”.

Pakistani flags on the government buildings will fly half-mast tomorrow.

Rallies and public meetings will be held across the country to protest against the brutalities and grave human rights abuses in India-held Kashmir.

Read More: Nation observes Kashmir Solidarity Hour

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the United Nations General Assembly session (UNGA) and will highlight the plight of Kashmiris.

Black Day on Oct 27

Pakistan will also observe Black Day on October 27, to express solidarity with the Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir.

“The national flag shall be flown at half-mast throughout the country on Sunday, October 27, 2019,” said the press release.

The curfew and communication blackout continued across Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on the 54th consecutive day on Friday.

The valley is under a continued military siege since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed strict clampdown in the territory.

Comments

comments