Kashmir to get freedom, no matter if India deploys entire army: AJK president

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Masood Khan says the people of occupied Kashmir will get freedom from India, no matter if New Delhi deploys its entire army in the region.

Addressing a seminar held in connection with the current situation in held Kashmir, he said global media heeded Kashmiris’ plight following India’s Aug 5 move of the abrogation of Article 370 of its constitution that ended the region’s special status.

Mr Khan said, “This is a war not just for held Kashmir but for peace and stability of the entire region.”

He said as many as 10,000 people, including children, have been arrested in the occupied region.

The AJK president said they were ready to defend their motherland in case India resorts to any misadventure.

Khan said he saluted those Indians who stood for the truth.

At last, our narrative has been accepted to be true globally, he added.

For the first time, the AJK president said, global media billed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a terrorist.

He said they won’t let Kashmir become a target of the RSS ideology.

