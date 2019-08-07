Kashmir will not let India decide it’s fate: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said India cannot hold Kashmiris hostage for long, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a news conference along with Kashmiri leaders in Islamabad on Wednesday (today), she said India’s nefarious acts regarding Kashmir show that it has lost its case in Kashmir.

The Special Assistant said Kashmiris will not accept any decision regarding their fate made at the hands of India.

She further stated that India has deployed hundreds of thousands of troops in occupied Kashmir to suppress the voice of the Kashmiris, but it will fail.

Awan opined that Pakistan should demonstrate unity for the Kashmir cause to send across a strong message.

She regretted that the opposition’s conduct and lamented the fact that they resorted to politicking on the issue by insisting issuance of a production order for the parliamentarians detained in various cases.

The Special Assistant said the media has an important role to play on the issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Hameed Lone said revocation of Article 370 was a violation of the United Nations resolutions and the Indian constitution.

He said India has imposed restrictions on the media to suppress the voice of Kashmiris.

