Kashmiri children detained, blinded with pellet guns by Indian forces

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari Thursday lashed out at Indian occupation forces in held Kashmir for brutally assaulting minors in the valley.

While commenting on a tweet by UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta H. Fore, the minister lamented that the world body sadly showed no concern “over the continuing brutal attacks on Kashmiri children by an Indian Occupation Force blinding them by using pellet guns and incarceration them in prisons across India.

She slammed the United Nations official for her selective raising of concern for children in war-torn northeast Syria.

Sadly no concern over the continuing brutal attacks on Kashmiri children by an Indian Occupation Force blinding them by using pellet guns and incarceration them in prisons across India. Selective raising of concern on #ChildrenUnderAttack unacceptable https://t.co/msbuBIynLd — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) October 10, 2019

In another tweet, Mazari quoted an Indian news report regarding the hate speech of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader against Muslims and Christians. She said: “In 2014 the world was warned of BJP’s ethnic cleansing agenda – but we ignored it as a mere rant coming from an extremist! Now the same extremists are in power and carrying out their fascist agenda with a finger on the nuclear button too!”

In 2014 the world was warned of BJP's ethnic cleansing agenda – but we ignored it as a mere rant coming from an extremist! Now the same extremists are in power and carrying out their fascist agenda with a finger on the nuclear button too! https://t.co/9VRyqbUekq — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) October 10, 2019

In occupied Kashmir, normal life remained crippled on the 66th day, on Thursday, as military lockdown has cost the territory’s economy more than Rs 200 billion over the past two months.

The global watchdog, Human Rights Watch has urged India to release political prisoners, end crackdown operations and restore internet and mobile services in occupied Kashmir.

