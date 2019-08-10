Independence Day: Sale of Kashmiri flags on the rise

KARACHI: Sale of Kashmiri flags, badges and other decoration items have gained impetus ahead of Independence Day after the federal government had announced to observe August 14 as Kashmir Solidarity Day, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As marking of 73rd Independence Day is right around the corner, the preparations have gained momentum as a huge rush of people were seen at different stalls of Kashmiri flags, national flags buntings, badges, set up by vendors in different areas of Karachi.

یوم آزادی کو یوم یکجہتی کشمیر کے طور پر منانے کا حکومتی فیصلہ یوم آزادی کو یوم یکجہتی کشمیر کے طور پر منانے کا حکومتی فیصلہ —- حکومتی اعلان کے بعد عوام کی پزیرائی، کشمیر کے جھنڈے کی ڈیمانڈ بڑھ گئی#ARYNews #Kashmir #KashmirBanegaPakistan #IndependenceDay Posted by ARY News on Saturday, August 10, 2019

All Karachi Tajir Ittehad Chairman Ateeq Meer said that people are very enthusiastic and passionate for purchasing celebratory items to mark Independence Day.

It must be noted that government has decided to observe Independence Day; 14 August, as Kashmir Solidarity Day and 15th of this month as Black Day to express harmony and solidarity with Kashmiris in their recent plight caused by the Indian government.

The national flag will fly half-mast on 15th of this month. A notification to this effect has been issued by the Ministry of Interior.

