‘We stand firm with our Kashmiri brothers, sisters on Independence Day’

NEW YORK: Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi said that Pakistan stood resolutely with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and was making concerted political and diplomatic efforts to end the long night of suffering of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Ambassador Lodhi was speaking at the flag hoisting ceremony held at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations in New York to mark the Independence Day. She said that our thoughts and prayers are with the Kashmiri people who were fighting a just and valiant battle for their right to self-determination.

The struggle of the Kashmiri people is a righteous one, Ambassador Lodhi said, based on law, morality and principles enshrined in the UN Charter as well as numerous resolutions of the Security Council.

She said India had sought to intensify its brutal occupation through its unlawful annexation of Jammu and Kashmir but the dark night of subjugation will one day give way to the dawn of freedom where people will freely determine their own destiny.

The traditional flag hoisting ceremony began with a recitation from the Holy Quran.

Ambassador Lodhi also read out the Independence Day Message from President Arif Alvi while Consul General Ayesha Ali read out the message from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The ceremony concluded with a special ‘dua’ for the people of Kashmir.

The event was attended by officers and staff of the mission and the Consulate General along with their families, Pakistanis serving at the United Nations and members of the Pakistani diaspora.

Comments

comments