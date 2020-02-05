Will continue to project Kashmiri plight on International fora: FM Qureshi

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi talking exclusively to ARY News on Wednesday on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day said that the government has made tremendous headway into internationalizing the Kashmir issue.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was projecting the Kashmir issue on international forums in an effective way.

He further said that China has expressed concern over the situation in Occupied Kashmir and has supported Pakistan’s stance over Kashmir cause at the UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting.

“After 54 years Kashmir issue was highlighted effectively at United Nations Security Council (UNSC). International Media is also endorsing the stand of Pakistan on Kashmir issue,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that it was his belief that Kashmir will now be liberated soon due to the annexation plan implemented by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the occupied territory.

The prime minister was addressing a special session of the Legislative Assembly of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Modi has committed a blunder on August 05 and he could not step back from it now, he said adding that his entire campaign was based on anti-Pakistan rhetoric and was bent upon implementing his extremist RSS-ideology after coming into power.

