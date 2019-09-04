Kashmiri student succumbs to pellet injuries in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, an 11th class student has succumbed to pellet injuries he sustained during anti-India demonstrations in Srinagar city.

The student was injured in the pellet-firing by Indian troops on demonstrations in Soura area of Srinagar against the repeal of the special status of occupied Kashmir by the Indian government. He succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Srinagar, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Old Srinagar is in a tensed state after the death of the student and the occupation authorities have tightened curfew and other restrictions to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the killing.

For over a month today (Wednesday), Indian troops are keeping Kashmir besieged with the curfew and strict communication blockage.

The valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 5, when the Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) led Indian government scraped special status of the held valley.

The curfew and communication blackout continues in the Kashmir valley on the 31th consecutive day, today, where people are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) occupation forces have martyred 16 Kashmiris in the month of August and injured 467 with air-gun.

Over 10,000 arrested have been booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA) since the repeal of the special status of territory by the Indian government on 5th August.

Comments

comments