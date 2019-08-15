Kashmiris observe India’s Independence Day as Black Day

SRINAGAR: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and from all over the world over are observing the Indian Independence Day as Black Day today (Thursday).

Kashmir Media Service reported that the Black Day is being observed to convey the message to the international community that they reject India’s illegal occupation of their motherland.

Indian occupation authorities continue to impose strict curfew and other restrictions across the Kashmir valley on the 11th straight day, today, to prevent people from holding anti-India demonstrations.

The Indian government has converted the valley, particularly Srinagar, into a military garrison by deploying Indian troops and police personnel in every nook and corner.

In Srinagar, thousands of troops and policemen are patrolling the deserted streets, lanes and by lanes to thwart any attempt of people to stage anti-India demonstrations.

The Indian authorities had been maintaining a strict clampdown in the Kashmir valley since the night of 4th August – a day before the Narendra Modi government’s decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating the Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

The authorities continue to impose communication blackout on the 11th consecutive day, today, as the internet and telephone links remain snapped and restrictions on media continue.

