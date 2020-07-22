Kashmiris on both sides of LOC to observe Black Day on August 05: AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider on Wednesday asked Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) to observe August 05 as Black Day, ARY NEWS reported.

On the same day in 2019, BJP-led Indian government scrapped Article 370 of their constitution, revoking special autonomous status given to the occupied territory.

“India changed the status of the occupied territory on August 05,” he said and announced that separate gatherings to denounce the Indian act would be held on the Black Day.

PM AJK Raja Farooq Haider will lead a protest rally on the day towards the UN Observer Mission office in Muzaffarabad, which will be attended by several other political leaders.

He will submit a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to the UN officials over violations committed by India in the occupied Kashmir.

The AJK government has also announced to construct a monument of Lal Chowk in Srinagar to pay homage to the struggle of Kashmiris. The markets will also remain shut on the day.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has repeatedly raised its voice against Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir, where masses are subjected to inhumane attitude besides extra-judicial killings of young men at the hands of Indian paramilitary forces.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said on Sunday that no power could divide Pakistanis’ stance for demanding self-determination right to Kashmiris, ARY News reported.

The country observed the Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan Day [Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan], a resolution passed by the people of the state on July 19 – 1947.

While addressing a seminar in connection with the Accession to Pakitan Day at National Press Club – Islamabad today, Masood Khan said that more than 500,000 defenceless Kashmiris were martyred by the Indian forces during the last seven decades. Kashmiris are the bravest nation around the world who sacrificed their lives while facing atrocities of Indian forces.

Comments

comments