Thousands attend funeral prayers of Kashmiris martyred by Indian forces

In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people poured in, to attend the funeral prayers of three martyred youth in Srinagar, Islamabad and Budgam districts.

Indian troops martyred the youth, Khateeb, Zia-ur- Rehman and Fiaz Ahmad during a cordon operation in Lawaypora area of Srinagar, the other day.

As the bodies of the martyrs reached their native villages in Waghama, Lawaypura and Ath, an influx of people turned up for their funerals.

The mourners shouted pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, as they took the bodies of the martyrs to the local graveyards.

Some Mujahideen appeared at the funeral of martyr of Khateeb, at Waghama and offered him a gun salute by firing several rounds in the air.

