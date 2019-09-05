Defending Kashmiris’ stance is like strengthening defence of Pakistan: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the nation will observe Defence Day as a Day of Solidarity with Kashmiris.

In a tweet, she said defending the stance of the Kashmiris is tantamount to strengthening defence of Pakistan.

یوم دفاع غیور اور بہادرکشمیریوں سے اظہار یکجہتی کے طور پر منائیں گے۔کشمیر پاکستان کا دفاعی حصار ہے۔کشمیریوں کے موقف کا دفاع پاکستان کے دفاع کو مضبوط کرنے کے مترادف ہے۔ پاکستان کشمیریوں کے ساتھ ڈٹ کر کھڑا ہے، ہر محاذ پر بھارتی مظالم کو بے نقاب کرتے رہیں گے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) September 5, 2019

Awan further said Pakistan is steadfast in its support to the Kashmiris and it will continue exposing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir at every front.

It may be noted that the government has decided to commemorate September 6 as “Defence Day” as well as “Kashmir Solidarity Day to observes solidarity with Kashmiris.”

According to a press release issued by the ministry of interior, all offices throughout the country will be closed at 3:00 pm to commemorate the Defence Day of Pakistan, to observe Solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Earlier on Tuesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a promo in connection with Defence and Martyrs Day to be observed on Friday, the September 6.

