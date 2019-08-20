Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom will bear fruit soon: Mian Aslam

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday said that Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom will bear fruit soon and added that India could not prolong its undue occupation on Kashmir, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by Punjab Directorate General Public Relations, Mian Aslam said that unarmed Kashmiris were writing a new history of resistance against occupied forces by their blood.

He said that Indian atrocities and oppression will not bow down the spirit and enthusiasm of Kashmiri people for independence.

The minister said,”Oppressed Kashmiris are fighting to achieve their right to self-determination and they will definitely attain success in their struggle.”

He said that Pakistan will continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for self determination.

The Indian occupied army should stop inflicting atrocities on unarmed Kashmiris, the statement said and added that International community should also play their proactive role in order to resolve the longstanding Kashmir issue.

Earlier on August 3, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that India cannot suppress the indigenous movement of Kashmiri people through atrocities and use of cluster bombs.

In a video message, Dr. Firdous had condemned the blatant use of cluster bombs by Indian forces targeting innocent civilians along the line of control.

She had said that India was clearly violating international laws by attacking civilian population and added that it had proved itself as a big hurdle in the path of peace.

