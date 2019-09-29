Imran Khan should have dedicated whole speech to Kashmir issue: Bilawal Bhutto

SEHWAN: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly should have entirely been on the Kashmir issue.

Speaking to media here, he said the people of the country were disappointed with Prime Minister Khan’s US trip.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said the PM should have talked about the Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have been reeling under an unprecedented lockdown for 55 days as India has turned occupied Jammu and Kashmir into a prison.

He said PM Khan should have raised the issue of the grave human rights violations in the occupied territory at the UNGA.

The prime minister reached back home on Sunday evening after a week of successful global diplomacy in the US.

A large number of people gathered at the Islamabad airport to receive their beloved leader after his historic address to the UN General Assembly, highlighting grave human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir by Indian occupation forces.

Addressing the crowd, the prime minister said Pakistan will continue supporting the just struggle of the people of Kashmir and sooner than later they will achieve their goal of freedom.

He asked the people of Pakistan to remain steadfast in supporting their Kashmiri brethren in their struggle against the Indian aggression.

Mr Khan said India has locked eight million people of Kashmir by imposing illegal curfew there.

He asked the people that there can be ups and downs in any struggle, but they should not become disappointed.

