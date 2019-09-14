Occupied Kashmir’s telecom sector suffers loss of Rs900 mn in one month

SRINAGAR: As lockdown in Kashmir continues on 41st consecutive day, on Saturday, the telecom sector of the territory has suffered a loss of more than Rs 900 million in last one month, as per Kashmir Media Service.

Mobile internet services have been snapped and calling has also been barred across occupied Kashmir since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government announced the repeal of the special status of the territory.

Occupied Kashmir, having about millions of mobile subscribers, has been deprived of the internet services, which is not only affecting the subscribers, but also all telecom operators operating in the territory.

On one hand, the mobile subscribers have been demanding to wave off their bills for the period as they have not used the services, while on the other, the mobile operators are facing huge losses, as they have to bear the operation cost with limited revenue.

An official of a telecom company, requesting anonymity, told Kashmir Media Service that they had to keep all their mobile towers on, as a few phone numbers of higher officials had to be operational at all locations of the territory. “We cannot shut even a single tower, as some connections of some higher officials need to be operational at all the locations. If we shut any of the towers, it will take three to four days to be restored,” the official said. He also said that the industry had lost about Rs 900 million in the last one month, as they had to bear the operational cost as well as the salaries of the huge staff hired by the company.

The official of another telecom company said it would become difficult for the operators to continue their services if the Indian government did not lift the restrictions on mobile services and data in occupied Kashmir.

