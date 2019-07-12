Kashmore canal breach submerges two villages, standing crops

KASHMORE: Two villages and standing crops on hundreds of acres came under water due to a breach in Hazaro Canal near Tangwani in Kashmore district, ARY News reported on Friday.

A 40 feet wide breach was developed in Hazaro Canal near Tangwani damaging paddy crops standing on hundreds of acres in the area.

According to reports, water from Hazaro canal was moving to submerge more nearby villages and crops.

No action yet taken by the officials of provincial irrigation department to plug the breach, which could further inflict harm to the people of the area, local people complained.

Local people trying to fill the canal breach on self-help basis without any support from the concerned Sindh government department.

Weak embankments resulted in canal breach, villagers claimed. They said the Irrigation Department was informed of the breach well in time but none turned up.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government allocates every year huge funds in the provincial budget for maintenance and repair of the canal embankments in the province and development of the agro-based economy of the rural parts of Sindh, lack of attention of the concerned authorities results in frequent incidents of canal breach in the province, leaving the population into quandary.

