Kashmore town, Kandhkot sealed to contain coronavirus spread

KASHMORE: After a sharp increase in cases of local transmission of the novel coronavirus, the district administration on Monday sealed entire union councils of Kandhkot and Kashmore town, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the district administration has directed rangers and police to seal Kandhkot, Kashmore and Guddu towns where a large number of people had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Earlier today, 1402 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) had been confirmed in Sindh over the past 24 hours, rising the tally of infections to 29,647 across the province.

In a statement on the coronavirus situation, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said 1402 new infections had been detected when 6,289 tests were conducted. 22 more people had died from the disease in the previous 24 hours, taking the number of fatalities 503 in the province, he had added.

A total of 180,803 tests had been conducted in the province, the CM had disclosed.

He had said 342 patients were in critical condition, of them 71 were on ventilators. 785 more people had recuperated from the disease and discharged to their respective homes as the number of people defeating the deadly virus had surged to 14,590.

