Kate Middleton stuns in white embroidered kurta by local brand in Lahore

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton stunned in a crisp white embroidered kurta as she stepped in Lahore during royal visit.

Kate Middleton is big on three-piece modest suits in Pakistan. She wore a pristine white cotton outfit by a local high-street Pakistani brand tailored to suit her svelte build. Her shawl was by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan.

The Duchess paired her outfit up with a nude clutch and kitten heels.

Earlier in the day, she visited an orphanage, SOS Village with Prince William, to spend time with children and delivered her first speech of the tour.

Then they headed to National Cricket Academy and enjoyed a game of cricket with players from Pakistan’s men and women cricket team.

The royal couple will also visit Badshahi Mosque.

Comments

comments