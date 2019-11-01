Kate Middleton feels sorry seeing Prince Harry, Meghan ‘so miserable’
The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton hates seeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘so miserable’ following their row with British tabloids.
According to US Weekly, a source revealed to the publication “While Kate’s concerned about Harry and Meghan’s well-being, she tries to stay out of the drama.”
Earlier, the Duke of Sussex expressed concern over the British press’s attitude towards his wife. He compared it to his late mother Princess Diana’s treatment by the media.
In a recently released ITV documentary, the couple spoke about intense media scrutiny and how it has affected their lives. Markle, 38, has sued the Mail on Sunday newspaper over the publication of a private letter that her lawyers said was “unlawful”.
Meanwhile, Kate Middleton wants the royal brothers to reconcile following Prince Harry’s statement “We [Prince William and I] are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me.”