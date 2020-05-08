Kate Middleton opens up about her family’s life in lockdown

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton recently opened up about her family’s life during lockdown in a debut appearance on This Morning on Thursday.

The royal revealed that she has been mastering a hobby she loves – photography while staying at home. She took photos of her children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who recently celebrated their birthdays. The adorable photos were shared with fans on Instagram.

About sharing tips for people who want to learn photography, Kate said: “Well I am very much an amateur photographer. I’ve sort of learned along the way but during this time I’ve spent lots of time picking up my camera and taking photographs of the children because they are always around us when we are doing stuff together, which has been great.”

The Duchess went onto share a tip; “One of the fantastic things about photography is really capturing that moment so it’s not staged, it’s not clearing your house so you have that perfect studio set up. It’s really capturing those moments that feel real to you.”

Home-schooling her three children, volunteering and doing royal duties via video calls is keeping her busy during the lockdown. She revealed that Prince George isn’t happy with his homeschooling schedule.

“George gets very upset because he wants to do Charlotte’s projects. Because making things like spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work!” she said.

