Kate Middleton flaunts made in Pakistan £6 earrings
The Duchess of Cambridge wore inexpensive earrings by a Pakistani brand as she stepped out with Prince William to visit the Aga Khan Centre in London.
It seems like Pakistani brands have reached the royals even before the royals reached the country for their official visit, which will begin next month, from October 14 to 18.
Kate looked stylish as ever on Wednesday, donning a stunning teal cocktail dress by ARoss Girl, with matching green earrings by a Pakistani brand, that cost just £6.53. The ceramic drop earrings were likely chosen by her stylist.
This isn’t the first time that the 37-year-old royal opted for an affordable label. She often includes affordable clothing and pieces of jewelry in her wardrobe.
It’s interesting how duchess’ is updating her wardrobe ahead of her tour. The colour of her dress was green, serving as a nod to Pakistan’s flag.
Less than two weeks to go until #RoyalVisitPakistan! صرف دو ہفتوں میں Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined His Highness The Aga Khan for a special event at the Aga Khan Centre, ahead of their official visit to Pakistan later this month. آج دی ڈیوک اور ڈچز آف کیمبرج نے اس ماہ میں پاکستان کے سرکاری دورے سے قبل ہز ہائنیس دی آغا خان کے ہمراہ آغا خان سینٹر میں منعقدہ ایک خصوصی تقریب میں شرکت کی۔ Organised in co-operation with the High Commission of Pakistan, today’s event showcased modern Pakistani culture, and saw The Duke and Duchess meet a range of people from Pakistan, including community leaders, those involved in British and Pakistani business, and key figures within the Diaspora community, including musicians, chefs and artists. پاکستان کے ہائی کمیشن کے تعاون سے منعقدہ، آج کی تقریب جدید پاکستانی ثقافت کی عکاس تھی جس کے دوران دی ڈیوک اور ڈچز آف کیمبرج ، پاکستانی کمیونٹی کے قائدین ، برطانیہ اور پاکستان کے درمیان کاروبار سے متعلق افراد اور پاکستانی نژاد موسیقاروں، فنکاروں اور شیف سے ملاقاتیں کرتے ہوئے نظر آئے ۔ The Aga Khan Development Network (@AKDN) has been working in Pakistan for over a century to improve the quality of life, promote pluralism, and enhance civil society. آغا خان ڈیویلپمنٹ نیٹ ورک ایک صدی سے زائد عرصے سے پاکستان میں معیارِ زندگی میں بہتری، اجتماعیت کے فروغ اور سول سوسائٹی کی ترویج کے لیے مصروفِ عمل ہے۔ 📷 Kensington Palace
The upcoming week-long Pakistan visit marks the first time a member of the British royal family has visited since 2006, when Prince Charles and Camilla toured the country.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s last major foreign visit together was to Sweden and Norway in January 2018.