Kate Middleton flaunts made in Pakistan £6 earrings

The Duchess of Cambridge wore inexpensive earrings by a Pakistani brand as she stepped out with Prince William to visit the Aga Khan Centre in London.

It seems like Pakistani brands have reached the royals even before the royals reached the country for their official visit, which will begin next month, from October 14 to 18.

Kate looked stylish as ever on Wednesday, donning a stunning teal cocktail dress by ARoss Girl, with matching green earrings by a Pakistani brand, that cost just £6.53. The ceramic drop earrings were likely chosen by her stylist.

This isn’t the first time that the 37-year-old royal opted for an affordable label. She often includes affordable clothing and pieces of jewelry in her wardrobe.

It’s interesting how duchess’ is updating her wardrobe ahead of her tour. The colour of her dress was green, serving as a nod to Pakistan’s flag.

The upcoming week-long Pakistan visit marks the first time a member of the British royal family has visited since 2006, when Prince Charles and Camilla toured the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s last major foreign visit together was to Sweden and Norway in January 2018.

