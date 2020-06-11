The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton showcased photographs taken by people documenting their lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the royal had requested people to take part in her Hold Still photography project, which she launched last month in collaboration with her patronage, the National Portrait Gallery.

The Duchess celebrated the incredible entries she received including images of sleeping nurses, shielding elderly and chaotic family scenes showing the reality of working from home.

In a new video message, Kate encouraged more entries as there is only one week to go until the deadline of her passion project.

“There have been so many amazing entries to Hold Still over the last few weeks,” the 38-year-old said.

“From families up and down the country showing how they are adapting to life during lockdown, through to some of the most amazing NHS and social care staff who are putting their lives on the line to save the lives of others.”

She further added “But it isn’t too late to take part. So please take a moment to capture what life is like for you, because together I hope that we can build a lasting illustration of just how our country pulled together during the pandemic.”

She will personally curate and share the final 100 images with people for the Hold Still exhibition.

Kate, who is an amateur photographer herself, aimed to capture the feelings of the nation during the coronavirus pandemic through this project. It focuses on three core themes – Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal and Acts of Kindness.

