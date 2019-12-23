The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to make a big announcement around Christmas.

Harper’s Bazaar royal editor, Omid Scobie revealed the royal family’s plans for the holidays and said “Expect royal announcements over the holidays, which I think is a slight break away from tradition.”

She hinted that the Cambridges are expected to be really busy next year with new commitments following a briefing held at Kensington Palace recently.

But it’s not just commitments and such, there’s something else in store too.

“There was a briefing at Kensington Palace just this week where they gave us a number of new announcements that will be coming out over the holiday period. It’s a smart decision, it’s a quiet time of the year. It is a great time to announce things,” said Scobie.

He revealed details about the couple announcing a new initiative.

“We will be hearing about a new initiative from Prince William and some other news as well. Next year is a big one for Kate. She is going to be really focused on her early years development. That is something she has been involved in for a long time now.”

“It has all been bitty for anyone who follows this. Apparently 2020 is a year when it is all tied together. So, yes, a busy year for them,” concluded Omid.

The duke and duchess had a busy year including a royal visit to Pakistan in October.

