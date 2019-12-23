Kate Middleton and Prince William to make big announcement over Christmas
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to make a big announcement around Christmas.
Harper’s Bazaar royal editor, Omid Scobie revealed the royal family’s plans for the holidays and said “Expect royal announcements over the holidays, which I think is a slight break away from tradition.”
She hinted that the Cambridges are expected to be really busy next year with new commitments following a briefing held at Kensington Palace recently.
View this post on Instagram
🎄📷 A few of our favourite moments from the #ABerryRoyalChristmas party, which is now available to watch on @bbciplayer. The party was held by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Mary Berry to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organisations who will be working tirelessly over the Christmas period, including: @passagecharity @nursingnow Evelina London Children's Hospital @ldnairamb @actiononaddiction Mountain Rescue services Mother and Baby Units Midwives Fire services Military services Ambulance Services Police Services @centrepointuk @royalmarsden @giveusashoutinsta @childbereavementuk Photos 📷 by @mattporteous
But it’s not just commitments and such, there’s something else in store too.
“There was a briefing at Kensington Palace just this week where they gave us a number of new announcements that will be coming out over the holiday period. It’s a smart decision, it’s a quiet time of the year. It is a great time to announce things,” said Scobie.
He revealed details about the couple announcing a new initiative.
“We will be hearing about a new initiative from Prince William and some other news as well. Next year is a big one for Kate. She is going to be really focused on her early years development. That is something she has been involved in for a long time now.”
View this post on Instagram
Four generations of the Royal Family 🎄 together at Christmas. New photos of The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George have been released as part of the launch of the @RoyalBritishLegion’s ‘Together at Christmas’ initiative. The initiative is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at annual festive ‘get togethers’ across the charity’s network of outreach centres. The four generations of the Royal Family are pictured here preparing special Christmas puddings — with the four representing a cross-section of those supported by the Legion, from the children of service personnel, to Second World War veterans. The puddings will become the centrepieces of 2020’s get togethers, and form part of 99 puddings distributed across the charity’s network in the UK and the Commonwealth – also marking The Royal British Legion’s 99th year. Photos 📷 by @chrisjacksongetty
“It has all been bitty for anyone who follows this. Apparently 2020 is a year when it is all tied together. So, yes, a busy year for them,” concluded Omid.
The duke and duchess had a busy year including a royal visit to Pakistan in October.