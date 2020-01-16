Kate and William make lassi, meet boxer Amir Khan in Bradford

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton headed to Bradford, one of the UK’s most diverse cities, for their first royal engagement of the year.

The couple were cheered on by well-wishers on Centenary Square as they met local people and visited community projects.

The Cambridges visited a British Asian restaurant, MyLahore, to learn about how community work was undertaken by the flagship restaurant. They went into the kitchen and made kulfi lassi and mango shakes, according to an official statement.

The restaurant, founded in 2002, has taken inspiration from the city of Lahore which the duke and duchess visited in October as part of their royal tour to Pakistan.

They also met British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan at the restaurant and discussed mental health in sport. The boxer said the duke had indicated he would like to work together on the Amir Khan Foundation.

Amir also urged them to “sit together and resolve the situation” with Prince Harry and Meghan for the good of the royal family.

Prince William and Kate’s other engagements included meeting with representatives from the UK Women’s Muslim Council and women whose lives have benefitted from the Councils Curry Circle in Bradford.

The couple also visited and greeted staff at the Khidmat Centre where they learnt about the activities and workshops offered by the center.

They were awestruck by an incredible cake made in their honour by a woman they met at the centre.

Kate was also presented with hearts and blankets made for her children by a group of women crocheting at the centre.

Britain’s future queen opted for a long, military-style khaki coat by British designer Alexander McQueen. Underneath, Kate wore a Zara dress and paired it up with gold drop earrings by Pakistani brand, Zeen.

She wore the brand’s jewellery on her five-day royal trip to Pakistan as well.

