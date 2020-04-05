Kate Middleton, royals are ‘so uptight’, Meghan Markle tells close friends

Meghan Markle told her close friends that she and Prince Harry made the right choice to part ways with the royal family as ‘everyone is so uptight’ especially her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

A close friend of Meghan Markle revealed it while talking to DailyMail UK, saying she told that her last trip as a senior royal has been ‘bittersweet’ but she was ‘eager to get back home to Archie’ before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially walk away from the monarchy on March 31.

‘She said [the trip] has been a confirmation that they made the right choice in parting ways. There’s no warmth between the family members and she wants to raise Archie in a household that is filled with laughter and joy and lots of hugs,’ a close friend said.

‘It’s still weird to her that no one hugs and that everyone is so uptight, especially Kate. She said it’s obvious that Kate and William do not approve of their choices and that you could cut the tension with a knife. Kate barely even looked at her and their interaction was kept to a bare minimum.’

The Duchess of Sussex told her friends that she is ‘relieved’ that she didn’t bring Archie to the UK but had been FaceTiming with him throughout the trip.

‘She said it’s not like she was intentionally keeping [Archie] away, but it made no sense to bring him and put him in harm’s way,’ the friend added.

Meghan also shed light on her fears of the coronavirus, admitting she ‘hasn’t had the time to fully educate herself’ on the disease plaguing the world.

‘Regardless, Meghan said the whole thing is alarming and that she’ll be glad to get home and be with Archie,’ the source added.

Meghan has already flown straight to Canada from the Commonwealth Day Service to reunite with 10-month-old Archie, while Prince Harry has stayed in the UK.

Harry will fly back to Vancouver Island soon, where the couple have been living in recent months with their son at a luxurious $14million waterside mansion, the report said.

Kate Middleton has also taken Harry and Meghan’s departure from the royal family ‘badly’, a source told Vanity Fair. The Duchess of Cambridge is said to feel Megxit is ‘very sad’, particularly because she was once in such a ‘happy trio’ with Prince Harry and Prince William.

