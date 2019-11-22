The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton sent a personal note to local designer Khadijah Shah thanking her for her Pakistan tour ensemble.

Khadijah Shah took to Twitter to share that the duchess sent a note earlier this month to express her gratitude for helping to make her look stylish on a royal tour to Pakistan.

“I was delighted to have even been considered, this is just humbling to a whole different level,” Shah captioned a photo of the letter on Twitter.

“However what’s most commendable is the consideration, grace and thoughtfulness of HRH Duchess Catherine, it is no wonder that she is so respected and beloved.”

Kate donned a stunning black and white embroidered Kurti by Shah’s label as she boarded a plane back to Islamabad following a night stay in Lahore due to unexpected weather that changed flight plans.

“Thank you so much for all of your help ahead of my tour to Pakistan,” the note reads. “I am so grateful to you and your team for the wonderful selection you made for me to chose from — although having so many beautiful things did make the decision making a little more difficult!”

“I loved the outfit I wore, so thank you for all your time and effort,” Kate continued.

The duchess personalized the typed note by writing “Dear Khadijah” and signing her full name “Catherine” in cursive.

The royal couple embraced the culture of Pakistan by donning traditional outfits on their five-day visit to Pakistan. The duchess termed her trip as “Fantastic; really special.”

