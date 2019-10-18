Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Kate Middleton looks ethereal in white on royal tour’s last day

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton stunned in a pristine white kurta with black by designer Khadija Shah’s brand as the royal tour nears end. 

As Prince William and Kate Middleton departed from Lahore for Islamabad, the duchess was seen in a white cotton kurta with delicate black motifs embroidered on it by a local brand. She paired it with a scarf by designer Maheen Khan.

royal couple arrives in Islamabad

This effortlessly feminine look suits her really well. The duchess has served a nod to Pakistani brands and designers by donning traditional outfits by them.

Duchess Kate wearing white

Earlier, she opted for a periwinkle blue classic kameez with fine silk embroidery for day one and a beautiful teal dress for visit to Badshahi Mosque in Lahore by designer Maheen Khan.

Duchess Kate style

Duchess of Cambridge

The royal also wore a green dupatta by a local brand for the lunch with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.

royal couple visit PM Imran Khan

On Thursday, she rocked a pristine white outfit by a local high-street brand.

Kate Middleton playing cricket

The royal couple will be returning to UK today (Friday).

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Shehyar Afridi briefs PM Imran about performance of ANF

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan wears black armband to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Pakistan

Revolutionary reforms for seminaries being made, PM Imran Khan tells clerics

Pakistan

Sindh govt bans pillion riding for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.)


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close