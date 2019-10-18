Kate Middleton looks ethereal in white on royal tour’s last day

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton stunned in a pristine white kurta with black by designer Khadija Shah’s brand as the royal tour nears end.

As Prince William and Kate Middleton departed from Lahore for Islamabad, the duchess was seen in a white cotton kurta with delicate black motifs embroidered on it by a local brand. She paired it with a scarf by designer Maheen Khan.

This effortlessly feminine look suits her really well. The duchess has served a nod to Pakistani brands and designers by donning traditional outfits by them.

Earlier, she opted for a periwinkle blue classic kameez with fine silk embroidery for day one and a beautiful teal dress for visit to Badshahi Mosque in Lahore by designer Maheen Khan.

The royal also wore a green dupatta by a local brand for the lunch with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.

On Thursday, she rocked a pristine white outfit by a local high-street brand.

The royal couple will be returning to UK today (Friday).

Comments

comments